Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,081 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 102,497 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

