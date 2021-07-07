Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 140.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

