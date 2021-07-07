Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,478 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,428,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,919,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $8,594,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 120,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.77.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

