Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $228.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.69.

