Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,012 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

