Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 55,707 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,707 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

