frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 513,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $27,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

FTDR opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.62. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

