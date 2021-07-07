FY2023 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Glencore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Glencore from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $8.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

