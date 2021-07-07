GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Holdings in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $837,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,384,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $993,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:RXRAU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.