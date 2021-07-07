GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 25,400 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

