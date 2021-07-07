GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $370,000 Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,462,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 385,997 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 880,220 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 505,070 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of TDS opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

