GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $385,000 Investment in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VENAU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $500,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Venus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VENAU opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

