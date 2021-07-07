GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $2,430,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,477,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYACU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

