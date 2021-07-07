GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $133.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.