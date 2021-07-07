GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $216,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DVA opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.65 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

