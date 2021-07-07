Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,855 shares of company stock valued at $66,265,555 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

