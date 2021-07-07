Gabelli Funds LLC Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,800 shares of company stock valued at $103,109,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

EL opened at $319.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.48 and a 52 week high of $320.43. The firm has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

