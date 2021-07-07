Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $18,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $219.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

