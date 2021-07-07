Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after acquiring an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Baxter International by 136.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after buying an additional 154,157 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after buying an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

