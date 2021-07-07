Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 458,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.