Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,520 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 124.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,927,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,213,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $214.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $217.36. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

