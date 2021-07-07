Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 22,096 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 766,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $18,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

FLO stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

