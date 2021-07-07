Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 8.41% of The Eastern worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EML. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Eastern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Eastern by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Eastern by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Eastern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Eastern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Eastern alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of The Eastern stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The Eastern Company has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $192.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML).

Receive News & Ratings for The Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.