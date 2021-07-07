Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $19.35 Million Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.94% of Flushing Financial worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 119.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,126 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 47.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 601,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 192,021 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $638.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIC shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

