Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 221,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

IRDM stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

