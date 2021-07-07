Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 47,564 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,564 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter worth $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBB opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

