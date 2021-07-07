Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 75,700 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 497,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.05% of IntriCon worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.19 million, a P/E ratio of -532.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. IntriCon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.50.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $983,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

