Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Several research firms recently commented on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

GMDA stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 261,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,104. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 346.1% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 138,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $956,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

