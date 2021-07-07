Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.38. 614,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.