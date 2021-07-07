Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $127,137.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

