General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

GD opened at $186.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

