Genesis Shards 1-Day Volume Tops $130,762.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $130,762.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00133122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00165034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.08 or 0.99860844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00972821 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

