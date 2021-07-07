Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,999,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Genprex were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genprex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Genprex by 620.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 98,065 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Genprex in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Genprex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Genprex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57. Genprex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.70.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options.

