Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,677 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of ICF International worth $26,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICFI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ICF International by 34.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

