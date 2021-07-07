Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 71,596 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 36.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $25,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 153.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 43.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,775,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

