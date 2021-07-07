Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,292 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,292 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $26,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Argo Group International stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.75%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

