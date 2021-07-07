Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,251 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $25,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in CyberArk Software by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 35,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.16 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

