GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

