GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $385.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.79.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

