GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

NIKE stock opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $160.44. The firm has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

