GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.34.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $344.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.15. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

