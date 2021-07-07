GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 935 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $189.34 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

