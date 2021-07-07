Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.00. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65.

About Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

