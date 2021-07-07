Glencore (LON:GLEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 322.85 ($4.22). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 33,428,651 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 321.50 ($4.20).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 952.89. The company has a market capitalization of £41.31 billion and a PE ratio of -29.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

