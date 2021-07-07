GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GMS by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,875,000 after purchasing an additional 173,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.10. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

