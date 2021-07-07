Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 169,043 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,043 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $89,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $21,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $191.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $197.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

