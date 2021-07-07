Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 304,078 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Liberty Global worth $100,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,918. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

