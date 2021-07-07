Goldman Sachs Group Inc Buys 2,036 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $22,110.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 1,035 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,877 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,250.04.

On Friday, June 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 848 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,433.76.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 4,952 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $23,621.04.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 1,355,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,711. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 3.54.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,145 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,815 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,843,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

