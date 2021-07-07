Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 493,629 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,091,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,629 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $95,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $174,642,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 547,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TEGNA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,568,000 after purchasing an additional 195,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TEGNA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,086,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,947,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.21. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.