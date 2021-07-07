Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,849,323 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,945,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,849,323 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.72% of Essent Group worth $92,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 406,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 371,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. 1,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,503. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.